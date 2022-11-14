Ind & Prud Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 65.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 up 65.22% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,880.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|11.18
|1.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|11.18
|1.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.18
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|10.98
|0.91
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|10.98
|0.92
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.52
|10.98
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.52
|10.98
|0.92
|Tax
|1.28
|-0.10
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|11.09
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|11.09
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|66.17
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|66.17
|4.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.45
|66.17
|4.28
|Diluted EPS
|1.45
|66.17
|4.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited