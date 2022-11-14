English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind & Prud Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 65.84% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 up 65.22% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,880.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.64% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.6911.181.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.6911.181.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.180.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5210.980.91
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5210.980.92
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.5210.980.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.5210.980.92
    Tax1.28-0.100.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.2411.090.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.2411.090.72
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4566.174.28
    Diluted EPS1.4566.174.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.4566.174.28
    Diluted EPS1.4566.174.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ind & Prud Invt #Industrial and Prudential Investment Company #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm