Ind & Prud Invt Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 65.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 up 65.22% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,880.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 11.64% over the last 12 months.