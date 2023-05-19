Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 37.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 37.15% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,053.00 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.