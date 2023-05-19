English
    Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 37.15% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 37.15% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

    Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2022.

    Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,053.00 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.652.841.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.652.841.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.010.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.440.240.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.212.580.74
    Other Income0.070.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.282.580.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.282.580.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.282.580.74
    Tax-1.170.94-0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.441.641.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.441.641.28
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.629.797.61
    Diluted EPS8.629.797.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.629.797.61
    Diluted EPS8.629.797.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

