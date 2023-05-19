Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 37.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 37.15% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 13.22% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 62.16% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2022.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,053.00 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|2.84
|1.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|2.84
|1.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.24
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|2.58
|0.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.74
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.74
|Tax
|-1.17
|0.94
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.44
|1.64
|1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.44
|1.64
|1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.62
|9.79
|7.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.62
|9.79
|7.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.62
|9.79
|7.61
|Diluted EPS
|8.62
|9.79
|7.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited