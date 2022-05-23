Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 34.37% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 up 77.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,479.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|2.16
|0.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|2.16
|0.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|2.08
|0.64
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|2.08
|0.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.74
|2.08
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.74
|2.08
|0.64
|Tax
|-0.54
|0.64
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|1.44
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|1.44
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.61
|8.59
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|7.61
|8.59
|4.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.61
|8.59
|4.30
|Diluted EPS
|7.61
|8.59
|4.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
