Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2022 up 34.37% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 up 77.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,479.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.