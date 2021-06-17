MARKET NEWS

Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 215.95% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 215.95% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 120.7% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 116.33% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.94 in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,758.65 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.17% returns over the last 6 months and 113.70% over the last 12 months.

Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.772.210.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.772.210.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.110.284.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.641.91-3.92
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.641.91-3.92
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.641.91-3.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.641.91-3.92
Tax-0.08-0.66-0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.722.57-3.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.722.57-3.48
Equity Share Capital1.681.751.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.3014.70-19.94
Diluted EPS4.3014.70-19.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.3014.70-19.94
Diluted EPS4.3014.70-19.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ind & Prud Invt #Industrial and Prudential Investment Company #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 11:00 am

