Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 215.95% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 215.95% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 120.7% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 116.33% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.94 in March 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,758.65 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.17% returns over the last 6 months and 113.70% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|2.21
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|2.21
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.28
|4.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|1.91
|-3.92
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.64
|1.91
|-3.92
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.64
|1.91
|-3.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.64
|1.91
|-3.92
|Tax
|-0.08
|-0.66
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|2.57
|-3.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|2.57
|-3.48
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.75
|1.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.30
|14.70
|-19.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.30
|14.70
|-19.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.30
|14.70
|-19.94
|Diluted EPS
|4.30
|14.70
|-19.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited