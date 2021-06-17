Ind & Prud Invt Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 215.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 215.95% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021 up 120.7% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 up 116.33% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.94 in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,758.65 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.17% returns over the last 6 months and 113.70% over the last 12 months.