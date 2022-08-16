Ind & Prud Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 58.6% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 66.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.72 in June 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,598.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 0.55% over the last 12 months.