 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind & Prud Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 58.6% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 66.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.72 in June 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,598.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 0.55% over the last 12 months.

Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.18 1.03 8.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.18 1.03 8.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.27 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.98 0.74 8.18
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.98 0.74 8.18
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.98 0.74 8.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.98 0.74 8.18
Tax -0.10 -0.54 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.09 1.28 6.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.09 1.28 6.99
Equity Share Capital 1.68 1.68 1.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.17 7.61 41.72
Diluted EPS 66.17 7.61 41.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.17 7.61 41.72
Diluted EPS 66.17 7.61 41.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ind &amp; Prud Invt #Industrial and Prudential Investment Company #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.