    Ind & Prud Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 58.6% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 66.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.72 in June 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,598.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 0.55% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.181.038.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.181.038.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.270.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.980.748.18
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.980.748.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.980.748.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.980.748.18
    Tax-0.10-0.541.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.091.286.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.091.286.99
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.177.6141.72
    Diluted EPS66.177.6141.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.177.6141.72
    Diluted EPS66.177.6141.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:02 pm
