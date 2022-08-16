Ind & Prud Invt Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.18 crore in June 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 58.6% from Rs. 6.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022 up 34.23% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 66.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 41.72 in June 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,598.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 0.55% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.18
|1.03
|8.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.18
|1.03
|8.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.27
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.98
|0.74
|8.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.98
|0.74
|8.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.98
|0.74
|8.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.98
|0.74
|8.18
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.54
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.09
|1.28
|6.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.09
|1.28
|6.99
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|66.17
|7.61
|41.72
|Diluted EPS
|66.17
|7.61
|41.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|66.17
|7.61
|41.72
|Diluted EPS
|66.17
|7.61
|41.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited