Ind & Prud Invt Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in June 2019 up 3.68% from Rs. 5.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2019 up 60.9% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2019 up 82.64% from Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2018.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 53.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 32.97 in June 2018.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 898.95 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)