Ind & Prud Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 31.22% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.