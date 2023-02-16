Ind & Prud Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 31.22% from Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2022 up 13.93% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 9.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.59 in December 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,787.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and 19.43% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.84
|1.69
|2.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.84
|1.69
|2.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.14
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|1.52
|2.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|1.52
|2.08
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.58
|1.52
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.58
|1.52
|2.08
|Tax
|0.94
|1.28
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.64
|0.24
|1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.64
|0.24
|1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.79
|1.45
|8.59
|Diluted EPS
|9.79
|1.45
|8.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.79
|1.45
|8.59
|Diluted EPS
|9.79
|1.45
|8.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited