Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 2.18% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in March 2023 up 42.2% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 24.32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 80.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.65 in March 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,053.00 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.