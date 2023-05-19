Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 2.18% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in March 2023 up 42.2% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 24.32% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 80.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.65 in March 2022.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,053.00 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.65
|2.84
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|2.84
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.24
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|2.58
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|2.58
|0.37
|Tax
|-1.17
|0.94
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.44
|1.64
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.44
|1.64
|1.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.06
|8.40
|8.49
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.50
|10.04
|9.49
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|80.56
|59.94
|56.65
|Diluted EPS
|80.56
|59.94
|56.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|80.56
|59.94
|56.65
|Diluted EPS
|80.56
|59.94
|56.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited