Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 56.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.82 in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,479.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.

Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 2.22 0.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 2.22 0.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.06 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 2.14 0.62
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.37 2.14 0.62
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.37 2.14 0.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.37 2.14 0.62
Tax -0.64 0.66 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.00 1.47 0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.00 1.47 0.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.49 8.38 6.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.49 9.85 7.51
Equity Share Capital 1.68 1.68 1.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.65 58.80 44.82
Diluted EPS 56.65 58.80 44.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.65 58.80 44.82
Diluted EPS 56.65 58.80 44.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
