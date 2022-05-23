Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 56.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.82 in March 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,479.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.