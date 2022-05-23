Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022 up 26.39% from Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 40.32% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 56.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.82 in March 2021.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,479.40 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and 24.95% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|2.22
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|2.22
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|2.14
|0.62
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|2.14
|0.62
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|2.14
|0.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|2.14
|0.62
|Tax
|-0.64
|0.66
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.00
|1.47
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.00
|1.47
|0.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.49
|8.38
|6.81
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.49
|9.85
|7.51
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|56.65
|58.80
|44.82
|Diluted EPS
|56.65
|58.80
|44.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|56.65
|58.80
|44.82
|Diluted EPS
|56.65
|58.80
|44.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
