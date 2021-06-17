Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 208.79% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2021 up 208.79% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021 up 277.8% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 up 113.93% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 44.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.39 in March 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,758.65 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.13% returns over the last 6 months and 110.62% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|2.73
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|2.73
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.28
|4.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|2.42
|-4.45
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|2.42
|-4.45
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|2.42
|-4.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|2.42
|-4.45
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.61
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|3.03
|-4.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|3.03
|-4.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.81
|9.08
|6.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.51
|12.11
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.75
|1.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.82
|69.37
|11.39
|Diluted EPS
|44.82
|69.37
|11.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.82
|69.37
|11.39
|Diluted EPS
|44.82
|69.37
|11.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited