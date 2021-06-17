Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 208.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2021 up 208.79% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.51 crore in March 2021 up 277.8% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021 up 113.93% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 44.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.39 in March 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,758.65 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.13% returns over the last 6 months and 110.62% over the last 12 months.