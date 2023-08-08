Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 0.7% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 63.93 in June 2022.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,803.60 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.51% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.