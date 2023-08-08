English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore, down 0.7% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 0.7% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in June 2023 down 9.39% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022.

    Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 57.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 63.93 in June 2022.

    Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 2,803.60 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 57.51% returns over the last 6 months and 85.87% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.230.652.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.230.652.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.03--0.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.440.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.211.88
    Other Income--0.07--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.090.281.88
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.090.281.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.090.281.88
    Tax1.20-1.17-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.891.442.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.891.442.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.8112.068.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.7113.5010.71
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.9380.5663.93
    Diluted EPS57.9380.5663.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.9380.5663.93
    Diluted EPS57.9380.5663.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ind & Prud Invt #Industrial and Prudential Investment Company #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!