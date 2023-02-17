Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.