    Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 59.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.80 in December 2021.

    Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,820.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.

    Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.841.692.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.841.692.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.140.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.581.522.14
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.581.522.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.581.522.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.581.522.14
    Tax0.941.280.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.640.241.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.640.241.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.4010.228.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.0410.469.85
    Equity Share Capital1.681.681.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.9462.4158.80
    Diluted EPS59.9462.4158.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.9462.4158.80
    Diluted EPS59.9462.4158.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

