Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore, up 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has increased to Rs. 59.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 58.80 in December 2021.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,820.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.