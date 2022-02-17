Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Industrial and Prudential Investment Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2021 down 18.64% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021 down 18.62% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 down 11.57% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 69.37 in December 2020.
Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,464.05 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.22
|1.36
|2.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.22
|1.36
|2.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|1.26
|2.42
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|1.27
|2.42
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.14
|1.27
|2.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.14
|1.27
|2.42
|Tax
|0.66
|0.25
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.47
|1.02
|3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.47
|1.02
|3.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.38
|5.86
|9.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.85
|6.88
|12.11
|Equity Share Capital
|1.68
|1.68
|1.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|58.80
|41.05
|69.37
|Diluted EPS
|58.80
|41.05
|69.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|58.80
|41.05
|69.37
|Diluted EPS
|58.80
|41.05
|69.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited