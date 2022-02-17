Ind & Prud Invt Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2021 down 18.64% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2021 down 18.62% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021 down 11.57% from Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 69.37 in December 2020.

Ind & Prud Invt shares closed at 1,464.05 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.