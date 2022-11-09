 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind Motor Parts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.27 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 162.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in September 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.86 crore in September 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 16.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.88 in September 2021.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 747.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.47% over the last 12 months.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 171.27 184.14 162.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 171.27 184.14 162.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 145.52 156.56 145.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -1.45 -9.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.39 7.85 6.75
Depreciation 0.22 0.21 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.66 5.44 5.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.28 15.53 13.97
Other Income 11.36 1.07 4.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.64 16.60 18.84
Interest 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.63 16.60 18.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.63 16.60 18.84
Tax 4.46 2.30 4.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.17 14.30 14.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.17 14.30 14.82
Equity Share Capital 12.48 12.48 12.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.16 11.46 11.88
Diluted EPS 16.16 11.46 11.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.16 11.46 11.88
Diluted EPS 16.16 11.46 11.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind Motor Parts #India Motor Parts and Accessories #Results #trading
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
