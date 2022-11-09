Ind Motor Parts Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.27 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 162.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in September 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.86 crore in September 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 16.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.88 in September 2021.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 747.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.98% returns over the last 6 months and -2.47% over the last 12 months.