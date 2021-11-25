Ind Motor Parts Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.78 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.78 crore in September 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 132.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2021 up 29.18% from Rs. 11.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021 up 31.42% from Rs. 14.48 crore in September 2020.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 11.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.19 in September 2020.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 780.05 on November 24, 2021 (NSE)