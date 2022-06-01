Ind Motor Parts Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.16 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.16 crore in March 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 160.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.27 crore in March 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2021.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 16.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.94 in March 2021.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 777.75 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.09% returns over the last 6 months and 16.60% over the last 12 months.