Ind Motor Parts Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 160.56 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.56 crore in March 2021 up 34.8% from Rs. 119.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2021 up 35.41% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2021 up 50.09% from Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2020.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 14.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.04 in March 2020.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 696.60 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 38.76% over the last 12 months.