Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ind Motor Parts Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.11 crore, down 8.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.11 crore in March 2020 down 8.91% from Rs. 130.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2020 down 1.62% from Rs. 14.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2020 down 15.07% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2019.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.83 in March 2019.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 518.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -7.43% over the last 12 months.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations119.11139.21130.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations119.11139.21130.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods105.65124.13107.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.67-5.05-1.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.966.036.24
Depreciation0.270.260.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.584.544.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.339.2914.35
Other Income8.314.175.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6413.4619.66
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6413.4619.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.6413.4619.66
Tax2.863.185.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7710.2814.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7710.2814.00
Equity Share Capital12.4812.488.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.048.2416.83
Diluted EPS11.048.2416.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.048.2416.83
Diluted EPS11.048.2416.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am

