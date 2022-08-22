Ind Motor Parts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore, up 59.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 115.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2021.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.80 in June 2021.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 734.90 on August 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.