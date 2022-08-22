 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind Motor Parts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore, up 59.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 115.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2021.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.80 in June 2021.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 734.90 on August 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.14 172.16 115.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.14 172.16 115.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 156.56 144.93 93.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.45 -5.82 3.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.85 8.24 6.79
Depreciation 0.21 0.20 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.44 5.09 3.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.53 19.52 8.14
Other Income 1.07 5.75 2.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.60 25.27 10.89
Interest -- 0.01 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.60 25.26 10.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.60 25.26 10.82
Tax 2.30 4.99 1.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.30 20.27 9.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.30 20.27 9.73
Equity Share Capital 12.48 12.48 12.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.46 16.24 7.80
Diluted EPS 11.46 16.24 7.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.46 16.24 7.80
Diluted EPS 11.46 16.24 7.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:11 pm
