English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind Motor Parts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore, up 59.14% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.14 crore in June 2022 up 59.14% from Rs. 115.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.81 crore in June 2022 up 51.71% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2021.

    Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 11.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.80 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 734.90 on August 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.

    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.14172.16115.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.14172.16115.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods156.56144.9393.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.45-5.823.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.858.246.79
    Depreciation0.210.200.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.445.093.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5319.528.14
    Other Income1.075.752.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6025.2710.89
    Interest--0.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6025.2610.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6025.2610.82
    Tax2.304.991.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3020.279.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3020.279.73
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4616.247.80
    Diluted EPS11.4616.247.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4616.247.80
    Diluted EPS11.4616.247.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind Motor Parts #India Motor Parts and Accessories #Results #trading
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.