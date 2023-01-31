 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind Motor Parts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 177.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.96 171.27 177.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.96 171.27 177.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 159.62 145.52 154.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.57 -1.80 -5.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.07 8.39 7.49
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.08 5.66 5.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.54 13.28 14.49
Other Income 3.49 11.36 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.03 24.64 16.39
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.03 24.63 16.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.03 24.63 16.39
Tax 4.85 4.46 4.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.18 20.17 11.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.18 20.17 11.99
Equity Share Capital 12.48 12.48 12.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.56 16.16 9.61
Diluted EPS 10.56 16.16 9.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.56 16.16 9.61
Diluted EPS 10.56 16.16 9.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited