Ind Motor Parts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 177.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.