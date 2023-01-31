English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind Motor Parts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.96 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 177.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.18 crore in December 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 10.01% from Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021.

    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.96171.27177.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.96171.27177.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods159.62145.52154.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.57-1.80-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.078.397.49
    Depreciation0.220.220.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.085.665.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5413.2814.49
    Other Income3.4911.361.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0324.6416.39
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0324.6316.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0324.6316.39
    Tax4.854.464.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.1820.1711.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.1820.1711.99
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5616.169.61
    Diluted EPS10.5616.169.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5616.169.61
    Diluted EPS10.5616.169.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited