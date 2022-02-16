Ind Motor Parts Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.15 crore, up 8.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.15 crore in December 2021 up 8.7% from Rs. 162.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021 down 21.4% from Rs. 15.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in December 2021 down 18.88% from Rs. 20.45 crore in December 2020.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.22 in December 2020.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 776.40 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.