English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind Motor Parts Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.80 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 175.80 crore in September 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 167.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.37 crore in September 2022 up 38.86% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2021.

    Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 17.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.33 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 752.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -1.89% over the last 12 months.

    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.80189.42167.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations175.80189.42167.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods149.44161.51150.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.83-1.74-9.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.527.986.89
    Depreciation0.230.210.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.775.575.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6715.8914.07
    Other Income11.411.064.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0816.9518.50
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0716.9518.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.0716.9518.50
    Tax4.572.394.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5014.5614.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5014.5614.43
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.03-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.901.000.98
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.3715.5315.39
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1212.4412.33
    Diluted EPS17.1212.4412.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.4311.6711.56
    Diluted EPS17.1212.4412.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind Motor Parts #India Motor Parts and Accessories #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm