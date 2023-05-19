English
    Ind Motor Parts Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.84 crore, down 4.01% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.84 crore in March 2023 down 4.01% from Rs. 176.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.43 crore in March 2023 up 14.34% from Rs. 22.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.51 crore in March 2023 up 28.98% from Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2022.

    Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 20.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.82 in March 2022.

    Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 741.35 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.84190.86176.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.84190.86176.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods142.16163.64148.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.16-2.26-5.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.908.198.40
    Depreciation0.250.230.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.976.195.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7214.8720.05
    Other Income14.543.565.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2618.4325.78
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2618.4325.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2618.4325.77
    Tax6.684.945.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5813.4920.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5813.4920.65
    Minority Interest-----0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.15-0.751.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.4312.7422.24
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.3710.2117.82
    Diluted EPS20.3710.2117.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.3710.2117.82
    Diluted EPS20.3710.2117.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 07:21 pm