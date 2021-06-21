MARKET NEWS

Ind Motor Parts Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.47 crore, up 34.57% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 164.47 crore in March 2021 up 34.57% from Rs. 122.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.40 crore in March 2021 up 44.06% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2021 up 51.37% from Rs. 17.11 crore in March 2020.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.35 in March 2020.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 696.60 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 38.76% over the last 12 months.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations164.47167.16122.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations164.47167.16122.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods141.30138.37108.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.161.31-6.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.276.317.06
Depreciation0.220.230.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.315.144.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5315.828.50
Other Income6.154.698.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6820.5016.83
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6820.5016.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.6820.5016.83
Tax6.655.042.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0315.4613.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0315.4613.91
Minority Interest-0.03-0.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.401.390.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.4016.8314.16
Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.3713.5011.35
Diluted EPS16.3713.5011.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.3713.5011.35
Diluted EPS16.3713.5011.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:33 am

