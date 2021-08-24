Ind Motor Parts Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.26 crore, up 86.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.26 crore in June 2021 up 86.3% from Rs. 64.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2021 up 117.14% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in June 2021 up 85.51% from Rs. 6.21 crore in June 2020.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2020.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 769.15 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 36.52% over the last 12 months.