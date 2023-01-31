Ind Motor Parts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.86 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 190.86 175.80 182.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 190.86 175.80 182.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 163.64 149.44 159.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.26 -1.83 -5.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.19 8.52 7.61 Depreciation 0.23 0.23 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.19 5.77 6.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.87 13.67 14.98 Other Income 3.56 11.41 1.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.43 25.08 16.91 Interest -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.43 25.07 16.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 18.43 25.07 16.91 Tax 4.94 4.57 4.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.49 20.50 12.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.49 20.50 12.37 Minority Interest -- -0.03 -0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.75 0.90 0.86 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.74 21.37 13.20 Equity Share Capital 12.48 12.48 12.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.21 17.12 10.57 Diluted EPS 10.21 17.12 10.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.21 16.43 9.91 Diluted EPS 10.21 17.12 10.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited