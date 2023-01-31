Ind Motor Parts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.86 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:Net Sales at Rs 190.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 182.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.
Ind Motor Parts EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.57 in December 2021.
|Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 718.15 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.
|India Motor Parts and Accessories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.86
|175.80
|182.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.86
|175.80
|182.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|163.64
|149.44
|159.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.26
|-1.83
|-5.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.19
|8.52
|7.61
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.19
|5.77
|6.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.87
|13.67
|14.98
|Other Income
|3.56
|11.41
|1.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.43
|25.08
|16.91
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.43
|25.07
|16.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.43
|25.07
|16.91
|Tax
|4.94
|4.57
|4.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.49
|20.50
|12.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.49
|20.50
|12.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.03
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.75
|0.90
|0.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.74
|21.37
|13.20
|Equity Share Capital
|12.48
|12.48
|12.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.21
|17.12
|10.57
|Diluted EPS
|10.21
|17.12
|10.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.21
|16.43
|9.91
|Diluted EPS
|10.21
|17.12
|10.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited