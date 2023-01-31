English
    Ind Motor Parts Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.86 crore, up 4.45% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:Net Sales at Rs 190.86 crore in December 2022 up 4.45% from Rs. 182.73 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.74 crore in December 2022 down 3.48% from Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 up 9% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.
    Ind Motor Parts EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.57 in December 2021.Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 718.15 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.
    India Motor Parts and Accessories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.86175.80182.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.86175.80182.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods163.64149.44159.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.26-1.83-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.198.527.61
    Depreciation0.230.230.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.195.776.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8713.6714.98
    Other Income3.5611.411.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4325.0816.91
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4325.0716.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.4325.0716.91
    Tax4.944.574.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4920.5012.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4920.5012.37
    Minority Interest---0.03-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.750.900.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.7421.3713.20
    Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2117.1210.57
    Diluted EPS10.2117.1210.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2116.439.91
    Diluted EPS10.2117.1210.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited