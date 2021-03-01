Ind Motor Parts Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.16 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.16 crore in December 2020 up 16.52% from Rs. 143.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2020 up 60.08% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2020 up 47.23% from Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2019.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 13.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.42 in December 2019.

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 693.30 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.83% over the last 12 months.