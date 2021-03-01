English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind Motor Parts Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.16 crore, up 16.52% Y-o-Y

March 01, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for India Motor Parts and Accessories are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.16 crore in December 2020 up 16.52% from Rs. 143.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in December 2020 up 60.08% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2020 up 47.23% from Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2019.

Ind Motor Parts EPS has increased to Rs. 13.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.42 in December 2019.

Close

Ind Motor Parts shares closed at 693.30 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.83% over the last 12 months.

India Motor Parts and Accessories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations167.16135.87143.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations167.16135.87143.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods138.37117.06127.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.31-1.29-4.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.316.496.13
Depreciation0.230.220.27
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.144.244.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.829.169.62
Other Income4.695.394.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5014.5513.81
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5014.5513.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.5014.5513.81
Tax5.042.873.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4611.6810.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4611.6810.52
Minority Interest-0.02-0.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.39-0.570.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.8311.0810.51
Equity Share Capital12.4812.4812.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.508.898.42
Diluted EPS13.508.898.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.509.368.42
Diluted EPS13.508.898.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind Motor Parts #India Motor Parts and Accessories #Results #trading
first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.