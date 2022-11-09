Ind Cap Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 170.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 170.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 393.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 287.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Ind Cap shares closed at 12.20 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.48% returns over the last 6 months and 46.99% over the last 12 months.