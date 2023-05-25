Ind Cap Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 155.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 155.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 1585.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Ind Cap shares closed at 10.27 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 13.86% over the last 12 months.