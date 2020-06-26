Ind Cap Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2020 down 19.55% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 479.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 344.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

Ind Cap shares closed at 4.33 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 79.67% returns over the last 6 months and 45.30% over the last 12 months.