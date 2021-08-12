Ind Cap Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 25.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 25.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 89.28% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 93.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 8.11 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.67% returns over the last 6 months and 102.75% over the last 12 months.