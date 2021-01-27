Ind Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 78.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 78.32% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 160.38% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 120% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Ind Cap shares closed at 5.05 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.60% returns over the last 6 months