Ind Cap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 96.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 96.93% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 147.65% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Ind Cap shares closed at 11.62 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and 40.00% over the last 12 months.