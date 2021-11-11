Ind Cap Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 48.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in September 2021 up 48.68% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 171.09% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 up 205.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 8.74 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 169.75% over the last 12 months.