Ind Cap Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 56.79% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind Cement Cap are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2021 down 56.79% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021 up 201.53% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 6.83 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)

Ind Cement Cap
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.480.461.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.480.461.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.390.330.88
Depreciation0.010.020.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.160.350.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.24-0.34
Other Income0.110.220.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.02-0.27
Interest0.020.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.04-0.30
Exceptional Items0.26----
P/L Before Tax0.26-0.04-0.30
Tax0.020.00-0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.24-0.03-0.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.24-0.03-0.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.24-0.03-0.24
Equity Share Capital21.7121.7121.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.11-0.01-0.11
Diluted EPS0.11-0.01-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.11-0.01-0.11
Diluted EPS0.11-0.01-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

