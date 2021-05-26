Ind Cap Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 56.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2021 down 56.79% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021 up 201.53% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 6.83 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)