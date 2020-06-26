Ind Cap Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 13.22% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 394.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 2500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Ind Cap shares closed at 4.33 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 79.67% returns over the last 6 months and 45.30% over the last 12 months.