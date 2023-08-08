Ind Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 97.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2023 up 97.19% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 up 572.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 558.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Ind Cap shares closed at 11.24 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 25.45% over the last 12 months.