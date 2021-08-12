Ind Cap Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2021 up 9.02% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 108.79% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 124% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 8.11 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.67% returns over the last 6 months and 102.75% over the last 12 months.