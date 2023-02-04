Ind Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 53.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.58% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 54.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

