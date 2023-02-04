English
    Ind Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 53.58% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind Cement Cap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 53.58% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 54.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 65.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    Ind Cement Cap
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.310.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.081.310.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.580.40
    Depreciation0.010.010.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.430.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.29-0.06
    Other Income0.120.090.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.380.10
    Interest0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.360.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.110.360.08
    Tax-0.010.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.350.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.350.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.110.350.07
    Equity Share Capital21.7121.7121.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.160.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.160.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.160.03
    Diluted EPS0.050.160.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
