Ind Cap Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 52.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 52.14% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 324.77% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Ind Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Ind Cap shares closed at 9.99 on March 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.57% returns over the last 6 months and 105.56% over the last 12 months.