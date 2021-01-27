Ind Cap Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 67.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 67.25% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 139.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Ind Cap shares closed at 5.05 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.60% returns over the last 6 months